Recap: Netflix Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 4:10pm   Comments
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Netflix beat estimated earnings by 62.2%, reporting an EPS of $1.33 versus an estimate of $0.82, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1.06 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.63, which was followed by a 2.17% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Netflix's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 2.56 3.15 2.96 1.39
EPS Actual 3.19 2.97 3.75 1.19
Revenue Estimate 7.48B 7.32B 7.13B 6.63B
Revenue Actual 7.48B 7.34B 7.16B 6.64B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Netflix management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.8 and $0.8 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -39.85% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Netflix, a bearish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

