$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 1:21pm   Comments
Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.7% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In QCOM: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.62 shares of Qualcomm at the time with $100. This investment in QCOM would have produced an average annual return of 10.8%. Currently, Qualcomm has a market capitalization of $195.58 billion.

Qualcomm's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $456.80 today based on a price of $174.62 for QCOM at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

