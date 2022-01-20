 Skip to main content

$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 11:03am   Comments
$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.19% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In BAC: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 137.17 shares of Bank of America at the time with $1,000. This investment in BAC would have produced an average annual return of 20.37%. Currently, Bank of America has a market capitalization of $384.08 billion.

Bank of America's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $6,440.10 today based on a price of $46.93 for BAC at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

