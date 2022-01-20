 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Netflix Stock In The Last 10 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 10:37am   Comments
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Netflix Stock In The Last 10 Years

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 30.96% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In NFLX: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 75.54 shares of Netflix at the time with $1,000. This investment in NFLX would have produced an average annual return of 44.09%. Currently, Netflix has a market capitalization of $232.22 billion.

Netflix's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in Netflix you would have approximately $39,568.47 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

