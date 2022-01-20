Berkshire Hills Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights
Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported in-line EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.42, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $6.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.59, which was followed by a 2.2% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Berkshire Hills Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.12
|0.29
|0.22
|0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.53
|0.44
|0.32
|0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|71.54M
|73.45M
|75.30M
|74.59M
|Revenue Actual
|71.37M
|75.39M
|75.09M
|75.71M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
