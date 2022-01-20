Berkshire Hills Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported in-line EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.42, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $6.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.59, which was followed by a 2.2% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Berkshire Hills Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.12 0.29 0.22 0.16 EPS Actual 0.53 0.44 0.32 0.28 Revenue Estimate 71.54M 73.45M 75.30M 74.59M Revenue Actual 71.37M 75.39M 75.09M 75.71M

