Recap: American Airlines Group Q4 Earnings
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
American Airlines Group beat estimated earnings by 3.4%, reporting an EPS of $-1.42 versus an estimate of $-1.47, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $5.40 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 3.72% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at American Airlines Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-1.04
|-2.41
|-4.30
|-4.11
|EPS Actual
|-0.99
|-1.69
|-4.32
|-3.86
|Revenue Estimate
|8.94B
|7.14B
|4.04B
|3.88B
|Revenue Actual
|8.97B
|7.48B
|4.01B
|4.03B
