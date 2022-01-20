First Horizon: Q4 Earnings Insights
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
First Horizon beat estimated earnings by 26.32%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.38, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $65.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 2.03% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First Horizon's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.41
|0.43
|0.37
|0.33
|EPS Actual
|0.50
|0.58
|0.51
|0.46
|Revenue Estimate
|744.90M
|771.08M
|759.49M
|783.28M
|Revenue Actual
|738.00M
|781.00M
|806.00M
|810.00M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News