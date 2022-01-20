Recap: United Airlines Holdings Q4 Earnings
United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
United Airlines Holdings beat estimated earnings by 23.08%, reporting an EPS of $-1.6 versus an estimate of $-2.08, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $4.78 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.61, which was followed by a 0.58% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at United Airlines Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-1.63
|-4.23
|-7.05
|-6.6
|EPS Actual
|-1.02
|-3.91
|-7.50
|-7
|Revenue Estimate
|7.64B
|5.25B
|3.27B
|3.44B
|Revenue Actual
|7.75B
|5.47B
|3.22B
|3.41B
