Recap: United Airlines Holdings Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 3:38am   Comments
Recap: United Airlines Holdings Q4 Earnings

 

United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

United Airlines Holdings beat estimated earnings by 23.08%, reporting an EPS of $-1.6 versus an estimate of $-2.08, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $4.78 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.61, which was followed by a 0.58% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at United Airlines Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -1.63 -4.23 -7.05 -6.6
EPS Actual -1.02 -3.91 -7.50 -7
Revenue Estimate 7.64B 5.25B 3.27B 3.44B
Revenue Actual 7.75B 5.47B 3.22B 3.41B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

