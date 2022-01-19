 Skip to main content

$1000 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 1:19pm   Comments
Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 10.14% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In TSM: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 88.34 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor at the time with $1,000. This investment in TSM would have produced an average annual return of 18.24%. Currently, Taiwan Semiconductor has a market capitalization of $688.44 billion.

Taiwan Semiconductor's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $11,727.70 today based on a price of $132.75 for TSM at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

