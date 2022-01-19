$1000 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 10.14% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In TSM: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 88.34 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor at the time with $1,000. This investment in TSM would have produced an average annual return of 18.24%. Currently, Taiwan Semiconductor has a market capitalization of $688.44 billion.

Taiwan Semiconductor's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

This $1,000 investment would be worth $11,727.70 today based on a price of $132.75 for TSM at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.