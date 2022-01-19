Vimeo Reports December 2021 Monthly Metrics
- Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ: VMEO) reported monthly metrics for December 2021. The company sees revenue growth of 23% year on year versus 57% reported in Q4 2020.
- Vimeo sees Subscriber growth of 11% Y/Y against 24% growth in Q4 2020.
- Vimeo sees Average Revenue Per User growth of 11% Y/Y compared to 27% in Q4 2020.
- Vimeo is the all-in-one video software solution, providing the full breadth of video tools through a software-as-a-service model.
- Price Action: VMEO shares traded higher by 9.58% at $15.32 on the last check Wednesday.
