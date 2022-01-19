 Skip to main content

Vimeo Reports December 2021 Monthly Metrics
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 12:25pm   Comments
  • Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ: VMEOreported monthly metrics for December 2021. The company sees revenue growth of 23% year on year versus 57% reported in Q4 2020.
  • Vimeo sees Subscriber growth of 11% Y/Y against 24% growth in Q4 2020.
  • Vimeo sees Average Revenue Per User growth of 11% Y/Y compared to 27% in Q4 2020.
  • Vimeo is the all-in-one video software solution, providing the full breadth of video tools through a software-as-a-service model. 
  • Price Action: VMEO shares traded higher by 9.58% at $15.32 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Movers Tech Trading Ideas

