 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Synovus Financial's Earnings: A Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 10:07am   Comments
Share:
Synovus Financial's Earnings: A Preview

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-01-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Synovus Financial will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.08.

Synovus Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 2.92% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Synovus Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.08 1.04 0.92 0.80
EPS Actual 1.20 1.20 1.21 1.08
Price Change % 2.92% 3.0% 3.73% -4.1%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Synovus Financial were trading at $52.78 as of January 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 40.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (SNV)

Where Synovus Finl Stands With Analysts
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 15, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings