Recap: Morgan Stanley Q4 Earnings

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Morgan Stanley beat estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $2.08 versus an estimate of $2.0, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $884.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.35, which was followed by a 1.12% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Morgan Stanley's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.69 1.65 1.70 1.27 EPS Actual 2.04 1.89 2.22 1.92 Revenue Estimate 9.68B 13.96B 14.09B 11.54B Revenue Actual 14.75B 14.76B 15.72B 13.64B

