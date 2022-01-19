Recap: Morgan Stanley Q4 Earnings
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Morgan Stanley beat estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $2.08 versus an estimate of $2.0, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $884.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.35, which was followed by a 1.12% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Morgan Stanley's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.69
|1.65
|1.70
|1.27
|EPS Actual
|2.04
|1.89
|2.22
|1.92
|Revenue Estimate
|9.68B
|13.96B
|14.09B
|11.54B
|Revenue Actual
|14.75B
|14.76B
|15.72B
|13.64B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News