 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Morgan Stanley Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 7:51am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Morgan Stanley Q4 Earnings

 

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Morgan Stanley beat estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $2.08 versus an estimate of $2.0, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $884.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.35, which was followed by a 1.12% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Morgan Stanley's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.69 1.65 1.70 1.27
EPS Actual 2.04 1.89 2.22 1.92
Revenue Estimate 9.68B 13.96B 14.09B 11.54B
Revenue Actual 14.75B 14.76B 15.72B 13.64B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (MS)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher; Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Earnings In Focus
5 Stocks To Watch For January 19, 2022
Sneakers On Ethereum Blockchain: StockX Seeks To Bridge Gap Between Physical And Virtual Worlds With NFTs
Morgan Stanley Whale Trades Spotted
Morgan Stanley's Earnings: A Preview
In The Spotlight - Big Wall Street Banks As The Main Power In SP500
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com