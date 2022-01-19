 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Procter & Gamble Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 7:27am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Procter & Gamble Q2 Earnings

 

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 06:58 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Procter & Gamble beat estimated earnings by 0.61%, reporting an EPS of $1.66 versus an estimate of $1.65, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $1.21 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.23% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Procter & Gamble's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 1.59 1.09 1.19 1.51
EPS Actual 1.61 1.13 1.26 1.64
Revenue Estimate 19.84B 18.36B 17.92B 19.27B
Revenue Actual 20.34B 18.95B 18.11B 19.75B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (PG)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher; Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Earnings In Focus
5 Stocks To Watch For January 19, 2022
Procter & Gamble's Earnings Outlook
In The Spotlight - Big Wall Street Banks As The Main Power In SP500
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Procter & Gamble
How Does Procter & Gamble's Debt Look?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com