Recap: Procter & Gamble Q2 Earnings

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 06:58 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Procter & Gamble beat estimated earnings by 0.61%, reporting an EPS of $1.66 versus an estimate of $1.65, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $1.21 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.23% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Procter & Gamble's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.59 1.09 1.19 1.51 EPS Actual 1.61 1.13 1.26 1.64 Revenue Estimate 19.84B 18.36B 17.92B 19.27B Revenue Actual 20.34B 18.95B 18.11B 19.75B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.