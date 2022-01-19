Recap: Procter & Gamble Q2 Earnings
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 06:58 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Procter & Gamble beat estimated earnings by 0.61%, reporting an EPS of $1.66 versus an estimate of $1.65, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $1.21 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.23% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Procter & Gamble's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.59
|1.09
|1.19
|1.51
|EPS Actual
|1.61
|1.13
|1.26
|1.64
|Revenue Estimate
|19.84B
|18.36B
|17.92B
|19.27B
|Revenue Actual
|20.34B
|18.95B
|18.11B
|19.75B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News