ASML Holding: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 7:01am   Comments
ASML Holding: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 01:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ASML Holding beat estimated earnings by 17.06%, reporting an EPS of $5.01 versus an estimate of $4.28, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $640.74 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23, which was followed by a 2.59% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ASML Holding's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 4.79 2.93 3.02  
EPS Actual 5.02 3.04 3.86 3.844
Revenue Estimate 6.30B 4.92B 4.60B 4.46B
Revenue Actual 6.18B 4.84B 5.26B 5.06B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

