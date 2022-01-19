ASML Holding: Q4 Earnings Insights
ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 01:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ASML Holding beat estimated earnings by 17.06%, reporting an EPS of $5.01 versus an estimate of $4.28, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $640.74 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23, which was followed by a 2.59% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ASML Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|4.79
|2.93
|3.02
|EPS Actual
|5.02
|3.04
|3.86
|3.844
|Revenue Estimate
|6.30B
|4.92B
|4.60B
|4.46B
|Revenue Actual
|6.18B
|4.84B
|5.26B
|5.06B
