Hancock Whitney: Q4 Earnings Insights

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hancock Whitney beat estimated earnings by 11.03%, reporting an EPS of $1.51 versus an estimate of $1.36, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1.73 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 7.88% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hancock Whitney's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.29 1.11 0.97 0.90 EPS Actual 1.45 1.37 1.21 1.17 Revenue Estimate 323.56M 318.09M 314.63M 319.54M Revenue Actual 328.07M 328.92M 321.68M 320.64M

