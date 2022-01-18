Hancock Whitney: Q4 Earnings Insights
Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hancock Whitney beat estimated earnings by 11.03%, reporting an EPS of $1.51 versus an estimate of $1.36, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1.73 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 7.88% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hancock Whitney's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.29
|1.11
|0.97
|0.90
|EPS Actual
|1.45
|1.37
|1.21
|1.17
|Revenue Estimate
|323.56M
|318.09M
|314.63M
|319.54M
|Revenue Actual
|328.07M
|328.92M
|321.68M
|320.64M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
