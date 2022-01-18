 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Activision Blizzard 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 1:01pm   Comments
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.79% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In ATVI: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 11.40 shares of Activision Blizzard at the time with $100. This investment in ATVI would have produced an average annual return of 15.79%. Currently, Activision Blizzard has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion.

Activision Blizzard's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Activision Blizzard you would have approximately $930.48 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

