Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Alphabet 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 1:01pm   Comments
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.7% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In GOOGL: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 3.38 shares of Alphabet at the time with $1,000. This investment in GOOGL would have produced an average annual return of 24.96%. Currently, Alphabet has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion.

Alphabet's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in Alphabet you would have approximately $9,209.78 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

