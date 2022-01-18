 Skip to main content

$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 11:05am   Comments
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 14.31% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In AAPL: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 65.51 shares of Apple at the time with $1,000. This investment in AAPL would have produced an average annual return of 27.62%. Currently, Apple has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion.

Apple's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $11,269.53 today based on a price of $171.98 for AAPL at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

