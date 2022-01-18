 Skip to main content

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 11:05am   Comments
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 39.73% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In NVDA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 27.38 shares of NVIDIA at the time with $100. This investment in NVDA would have produced an average annual return of 53.04%. Currently, NVIDIA has a market capitalization of $657.75 billion.

NVIDIA's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $7,205.15 today based on a price of $263.10 for NVDA at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

