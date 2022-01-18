 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Microsoft 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 10:02am   Comments


Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 13.17% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In MSFT: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 3.36 shares of Microsoft at the time with $100. This investment in MSFT would have produced an average annual return of 26.48%. Currently, Microsoft has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion.

Microsoft's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Microsoft you would have approximately $1,033.57 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

