If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 10:02am   Comments
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 55.54% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In TSLA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 186.78 shares of Tesla at the time with $1,000. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 68.85%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion.

Tesla's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $192,951.06 today based on a price of $1033.00 for TSLA at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

