PNC Financial Services: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 7:09am   Comments
PNC Financial Services: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PNC Financial Services Gr beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $3.68 versus an estimate of $3.22, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $919.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.53, which was followed by a 1.66% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PNC Financial Services Gr's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 3.22 3.12 2.75 2.61
EPS Actual 3.75 4.50 4.10 3.26
Revenue Estimate 5.03B 4.39B 4.11B 4.14B
Revenue Actual 5.20B 4.67B 4.22B 4.21B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

