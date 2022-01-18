PNC Financial Services: Q4 Earnings Insights
PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PNC Financial Services Gr beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $3.68 versus an estimate of $3.22, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $919.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.53, which was followed by a 1.66% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PNC Financial Services Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|3.22
|3.12
|2.75
|2.61
|EPS Actual
|3.75
|4.50
|4.10
|3.26
|Revenue Estimate
|5.03B
|4.39B
|4.11B
|4.14B
|Revenue Actual
|5.20B
|4.67B
|4.22B
|4.21B
