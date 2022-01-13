 Skip to main content

Earnings Preview For Wells Fargo
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 10:05am   Comments
Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-01-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Wells Fargo will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.09.

Wells Fargo bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 6.78% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wells Fargo's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.99 0.97 0.70 0.60
EPS Actual 1.17 1.38 1.05 0.64
Price Change % 6.78% 0.11% 0.6% -7.8%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo were trading at $56.4 as of January 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 76.5%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

