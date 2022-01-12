 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Enbridge 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 12:13pm   Comments
Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.27% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In ENB: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 15.41 shares of Enbridge at the time with $100. This investment in ENB would have produced an average annual return of 9.7%. Currently, Enbridge has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion.

Enbridge's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Enbridge you would have approximately $638.30 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

