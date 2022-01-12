 Skip to main content

Shaw Communications Registers 1.2% Revenue Growth In Q1
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 10:09am   Comments
  • Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE: SJR) reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 1.2% year-on-year to C$1.39 billion.
  • EPS was C$0.39 versus C$0.31 last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA improved 4.3% to C$633 million, and the margin expanded by 140 bps to 45.7%.
  • Wireline revenue was C$1.06 billion in-line with the prior year, and Wireless revenue increased 4.7% Y/Y to C$332 million.
  • The Wireless postpaid churn of 1.70% improved 11 bps compared to last year.
  • The company added ~55,600 new Wireless customers. The continued momentum of Shaw Mobile drove postpaid net additions of ~36,100 in the quarter.
  • The quarter's free cash flow stood at C$236 million compared to C$225 million in the prior year.
  • Shaw Communications' net debt leverage ratio was 2.2x at the end of November 30, 2021.
  • The company registered Wireless ARPU of C$36.95, a decrease of 3.4% Y/Y, and ABPU of C$38.67, a reduction of 9.4% Y/Y.
  • Price Action: SJR shares are trading higher by 0.30% at $30.32 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News

