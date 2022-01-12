Earnings Scheduled For January 12, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.

• Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Wipro (NYSE:WIT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.68 billion.

• SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Infosys (NYSE:INFY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $4.08 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• E2open Parent Holdings (NYSE:ETWO) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Volt Information Sciences (AMEX:VOLT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $223.50 million.

• KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.

• Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $82.89 million.

• GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $56.04 million.

