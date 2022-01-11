 Skip to main content

$1000 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2022 1:08pm   Comments
AAR (NYSE:AIR) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.12% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In AIR: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 117.79 shares of AAR at the time with $1,000. This investment in AIR would have produced an average annual return of 8.48%. Currently, AAR has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion.

AAR's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $4,897.53 today based on a price of $41.53 for AIR at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

