Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Simply Good Foods Stock In The Last 5 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2022 11:10am   Comments
Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.26% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In SMPL: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 83.33 shares of Simply Good Foods at the time with $1,000. This investment in SMPL would have produced an average annual return of 25.64%. Currently, Simply Good Foods has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion.

Simply Good Foods's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $3,130.83 today based on a price of $37.52 for SMPL at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

