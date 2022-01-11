 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning FedEx Stock In The Last 20 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2022 10:27am   Comments
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.09% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In FDX: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.99 shares of FedEx at the time with $100. This investment in FDX would have produced an average annual return of 8.38%. Currently, FedEx has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion.

FedEx's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in FedEx you would have approximately $506.39 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

