Recap: Albertsons Companies Q3 Earnings

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Albertsons Companies beat estimated earnings by 33.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.59, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $15.39 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 4.1% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Albertsons Companies's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.67 0.51 0.42 EPS Actual 0.64 0.89 0.60 0.66 Revenue Estimate 15.81B 20.30B 15.63B 15.34B Revenue Actual 16.51B 21.27B 15.77B 15.41B

