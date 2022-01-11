Recap: Albertsons Companies Q3 Earnings
Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Albertsons Companies beat estimated earnings by 33.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.59, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $15.39 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 4.1% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Albertsons Companies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.45
|0.67
|0.51
|0.42
|EPS Actual
|0.64
|0.89
|0.60
|0.66
|Revenue Estimate
|15.81B
|20.30B
|15.63B
|15.34B
|Revenue Actual
|16.51B
|21.27B
|15.77B
|15.41B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
