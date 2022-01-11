 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Albertsons Companies Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2022 8:07am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Albertsons Companies Q3 Earnings

 

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Albertsons Companies beat estimated earnings by 33.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.59, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $15.39 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 4.1% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Albertsons Companies's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.45 0.67 0.51 0.42
EPS Actual 0.64 0.89 0.60 0.66
Revenue Estimate 15.81B 20.30B 15.63B 15.34B
Revenue Actual 16.51B 21.27B 15.77B 15.41B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ACI)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher Ahead Of Powell
5 Stocks To Watch For January 11, 2022
Earnings Scheduled For January 11, 2022
Preview: Albertsons Companies's Earnings
Monday's Market Minute: Inflation Looms As Earnings Season Kicks Off
Expert Ratings For Albertsons Companies
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com