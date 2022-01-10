Limoneira: Q4 Earnings Insights

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Limoneira missed estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $-0.26, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $3.72 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.4% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Limoneira's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.06 -0.27 -0.21 EPS Actual 0.20 0.10 -0.25 -0.42 Revenue Estimate 48.82M 45.44M 36.90M 29.19M Revenue Actual 49.12M 45.13M 38.27M 29.77M

