Limoneira: Q4 Earnings Insights
Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Limoneira missed estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $-0.26, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $3.72 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.4% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Limoneira's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.18
|0.06
|-0.27
|-0.21
|EPS Actual
|0.20
|0.10
|-0.25
|-0.42
|Revenue Estimate
|48.82M
|45.44M
|36.90M
|29.19M
|Revenue Actual
|49.12M
|45.13M
|38.27M
|29.77M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
