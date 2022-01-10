Recap: AZZ Q3 Earnings

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AZZ beat estimated earnings by 3.66%, reporting an EPS of $0.85 versus an estimate of $0.82, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $5.11 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 0.09% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AZZ's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.62 0.62 0.57 0.66 EPS Actual 0.76 0.88 0.62 0.80 Revenue Estimate 219.95M 223.69M 207.07M 234.44M Revenue Actual 216.45M 229.83M 195.63M 226.62M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.