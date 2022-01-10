Recap: AZZ Q3 Earnings
AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AZZ beat estimated earnings by 3.66%, reporting an EPS of $0.85 versus an estimate of $0.82, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $5.11 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 0.09% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AZZ's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.62
|0.62
|0.57
|0.66
|EPS Actual
|0.76
|0.88
|0.62
|0.80
|Revenue Estimate
|219.95M
|223.69M
|207.07M
|234.44M
|Revenue Actual
|216.45M
|229.83M
|195.63M
|226.62M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News