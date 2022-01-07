 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Conagra Brands's Return on Invested Capital Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2022 9:51am   Comments
Share:
Conagra Brands's Return on Invested Capital Insights

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q2, Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) earned $275.90 million, a 17.06% increase from the preceding quarter. Conagra Brands also posted a total of $3.06 billion in sales, a 15.3% increase since Q1. Conagra Brands earned $235.70 million, and sales totaled $2.65 billion in Q1.

What Is ROIC?

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q2, Conagra Brands posted an ROIC of 2.04%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q2, Conagra Brands posted an ROIC of 2.04%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

For Conagra Brands, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 2.04% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Conagra Brands reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.64/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $0.68/share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CAG)

Conagra Brands Reports Mixed Q2 Results, Notes Margin Pressure
Energy Stocks Have Kicked Off the New Year
Conagra Brands: Q2 Earnings Insights
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
5 Stocks To Watch For January 6, 2022
Earnings Scheduled For January 6, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings