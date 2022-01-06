Kura Sushi USA: Q1 Earnings Insights

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kura Sushi USA beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.15, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $20.42 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 30.17% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kura Sushi USA's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.24 -0.54 -0.78 -0.65 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.54 -0.78 -0.71 Revenue Estimate 25.05M 15.49M 8.21M 8.19M Revenue Actual 27.92M 18.47M 9.08M 9.41M

