Schnitzer Steel Industries: Q1 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 8:16am   Comments
Schnitzer Steel Industries: Q1 Earnings Insights

 

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Schnitzer Steel Indus missed estimated earnings by 10.23%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $1.76, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $306.01 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 4.07% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Schnitzer Steel Indus's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.71 2.08 0.99 0.39
EPS Actual 1.81 2.20 1.51 0.57
Revenue Estimate 782.07M 807.75M 597.10M 437.65M
Revenue Actual 845.62M 820.72M 600.11M 492.11M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

