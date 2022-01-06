Schnitzer Steel Industries: Q1 Earnings Insights
Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Schnitzer Steel Indus missed estimated earnings by 10.23%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $1.76, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $306.01 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 4.07% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Schnitzer Steel Indus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.71
|2.08
|0.99
|0.39
|EPS Actual
|1.81
|2.20
|1.51
|0.57
|Revenue Estimate
|782.07M
|807.75M
|597.10M
|437.65M
|Revenue Actual
|845.62M
|820.72M
|600.11M
|492.11M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News