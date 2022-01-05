 Skip to main content

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Estee Lauder
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 11:13am   Comments
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Estee Lauder

 

In the current market session, Estee Lauder Cos Inc. (NYSE:EL) is trading at $360.12, after a 3.16% decrease. However, over the past month, the stock went up by 1.16%, and in the past year, by 39.49%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is not performing up to par in the current session.

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently below from its 52 week high by 3.76%.

Price Candles

The P/E ratio measures the current share price to the company's earnings per share. It is used by long-term investors to analyze the company's current performance against its past earnings, historical data and aggregate market data for the industry or the indices, such as S&P 500. A higher P/E indicates that investors expect the company to perform better in the future, and the stock is probably overvalued, but not necessarily. It also shows that investors are willing to pay a higher share price currently, because they expect the company to perform better in the upcoming quarters. This leads investors to also remain optimistic about rising dividends in the future.

Most often, an industry will prevail in a particular phase of a business cycle, than other industries.

Estee Lauder Cos Inc. has a better P/E ratio of 45.07 than the aggregate P/E ratio of 32.24 of the Personal Products industry. Ideally, one might believe that Estee Lauder Cos Inc. might perform better in the future than it's industry group, but it's probable that the stock is overvalued.

Price Candles

Price to earnings ratio is not always a great indicator of the company's performance. Depending on the earnings makeup of a company, investors can become unable to attain key insights from trailing earnings.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PEEarnings News Intraday Update Markets

