Simply Good Foods Q1 Earnings Top Street View; Warns On Gross Margin Pressure
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 8:27am   Comments
Simply Good Foods Q1 Earnings Top Street View; Warns On Gross Margin Pressure
  • Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPLreported first-quarter FY22 sales of $281.26 million, up 21.7% year-on-year, beating the consensus of $265.44 million.
  • The increase in revenue was driven by improving consumer mobility and shopper traffic versus the year-ago period.
  • Gross profit was $116.6 million, with a gross margin expanding 70 basis points Y/Y to 41.4%.
  • Operating expenses were $58.5 million, up 6.7% Y/Y, with an operating margin was 20.6%. Adjusted EBITDA increased 34.7% Y/Y to $65.6 million.
  • Net income fell 50.7% Y/Y to $21.2 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.43 beats the consensus of $0.35.
  • The company ended Q1 with cash and equivalents totaling $35.4 million.
  • Outlook: Simply Good Foods expects FY22 net sales to increase 12-14%, versus the previous view of 8-10% growth.
  • The company continues to expect Adjusted EPS to increase greater than the Adjusted EBITDA growth rate, which is currently expected to increase slightly less than the net sales growth rate.
  • The company expects the gross margin contraction of about 250 basis points versus the prior view for modest gross margin contraction.
  • Price Action: SMPL shares closed higher by 0.64% at $42.35 on Tuesday.

