Recap: Simply Good Foods Q1 Earnings
Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Simply Good Foods beat estimated earnings by 22.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.35, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $50.11 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 8.63% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Simply Good Foods's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.25
|0.29
|0.22
|0.21
|EPS Actual
|0.29
|0.43
|0.25
|0.29
|Revenue Estimate
|255.42M
|244.29M
|230.07M
|209.72M
|Revenue Actual
|259.85M
|284.00M
|230.61M
|231.15M
