Recap: Simply Good Foods Q1 Earnings

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Simply Good Foods beat estimated earnings by 22.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.35, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $50.11 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 8.63% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Simply Good Foods's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.29 0.22 0.21 EPS Actual 0.29 0.43 0.25 0.29 Revenue Estimate 255.42M 244.29M 230.07M 209.72M Revenue Actual 259.85M 284.00M 230.61M 231.15M

