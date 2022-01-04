MillerKnoll: Q2 Earnings Insights
MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MillerKnoll missed estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.57, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $399.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 6.13% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MillerKnoll's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.53
|0.39
|0.58
|0.56
|EPS Actual
|0.49
|0.56
|0.65
|0.89
|Revenue Estimate
|650.72M
|583.04M
|587.27M
|585.50M
|Revenue Actual
|789.70M
|621.50M
|590.50M
|626.30M
