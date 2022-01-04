MillerKnoll: Q2 Earnings Insights

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MillerKnoll missed estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.57, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $399.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 6.13% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MillerKnoll's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.39 0.58 0.56 EPS Actual 0.49 0.56 0.65 0.89 Revenue Estimate 650.72M 583.04M 587.27M 585.50M Revenue Actual 789.70M 621.50M 590.50M 626.30M

