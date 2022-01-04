 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Goldman Sachs Group 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2022 1:01pm   Comments
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Goldman Sachs Group 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.35% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In GS: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.06 shares of Goldman Sachs Group at the time with $100. This investment in GS would have produced an average annual return of 15.32%. Currently, Goldman Sachs Group has a market capitalization of $136.41 billion.

Goldman Sachs Group's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

If you had invested $100 in Goldman Sachs Group you would have approximately $431.96 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

