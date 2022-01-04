 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Twitter Stock In The Last 5 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2022 12:01pm   Comments
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.37% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In TWTR: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 58.24 shares of Twitter at the time with $1,000. This investment in TWTR would have produced an average annual return of 18.46%. Currently, Twitter has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion.

Twitter's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $2,377.98 today based on a price of $40.83 for TWTR at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

