Johnson Controls International Climbs to Annual-High Share Price

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) traded at a new 12-month high today of $81.69. So far today approximately 454,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.2 million shares.

Over the past year, Johnson Controls International plc has traded in a range of $45.55 to $81.69 and is now at $81.09, 78% above that low.

Johnson Controls manufactures, installs, and services HVAC systems, building management systems and controls, industrial refrigeration systems, and fire and security solutions. Commercial HVAC accounts for about 40% of sales, fire, and security represents another 40% of sales, and residential HVAC, industrial refrigeration, and other solutions account for the remaining 20% of revenue. In fiscal 2021, Johnson Controls generated over $23.5 billion in revenue.

Johnson Controls International plc is currently priced 0.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $80.48.

Receive IBN Spotlights – “Bite Size” Small, Mid and Large-Cap Technical Indicator Alerts

To stay connected with our complimentary IBN Spotlights, please visit https://IBN.fm/connected

About IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

IBN consists of 50+ trusted financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. Through these brands, IBN provides (1) access to our Investor Press Release Wire Solutions via InvestorWire (IW) to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and Code Editorial Syndication to 5,000+ broadcast outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions via IW to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to an enormous social media audience that includes millions of followers; and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions focused on the IBN Podcast Series. With a proven track record serving 500+ client partners, IBN is the key to a more effective market communication campaign and the NEW normal.

For more information on IBN, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Image Sourced from Pixabay