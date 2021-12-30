 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Johnson Controls International Climbs to Annual-High Share Price

InvestorBrandNetwork  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
December 30, 2021 12:26pm   Comments
Share:
Johnson Controls International Climbs to Annual-High Share Price

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) traded at a new 12-month high today of $81.69. So far today approximately 454,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.2 million shares.

Over the past year, Johnson Controls International plc has traded in a range of $45.55 to $81.69 and is now at $81.09, 78% above that low.

Johnson Controls manufactures, installs, and services HVAC systems, building management systems and controls, industrial refrigeration systems, and fire and security solutions. Commercial HVAC accounts for about 40% of sales, fire, and security represents another 40% of sales, and residential HVAC, industrial refrigeration, and other solutions account for the remaining 20% of revenue. In fiscal 2021, Johnson Controls generated over $23.5 billion in revenue.

Johnson Controls International plc is currently priced 0.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $80.48.

Receive IBN Spotlights – “Bite Size” Small, Mid and Large-Cap Technical Indicator Alerts

To stay connected with our complimentary IBN Spotlights, please visit https://IBN.fm/connected

About IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

IBN consists of 50+ trusted financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. Through these brands, IBN provides (1) access to our Investor Press Release Wire Solutions via InvestorWire (IW) to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and Code Editorial Syndication to 5,000+ broadcast outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions via IW to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to an enormous social media audience that includes millions of followers; and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions focused on the IBN Podcast Series. With a proven track record serving 500+ client partners, IBN is the key to a more effective market communication campaign and the NEW normal.

For more information on IBN, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Image Sourced from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JCI)

Rush Street Interactive To Operate Retail Sportsbook At The Hall Of Fame Village In Ohio
Why Nancy Tengler Likes Honeywell International's Stock
Where Johnson Controls Intl Stands With Analysts
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 17, 2021
Mizuho Bullish On Johnson Controls, Allegion; Neutral On Trane, Carrier Global; Bearish On Lennox
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: InvestorBrandNetwork Partner ContentEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com