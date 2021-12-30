 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $100 Invested In KLA 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2021 9:50am   Comments
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.33% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In KLAC: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.80 shares of KLA at the time with $100. This investment in KLAC would have produced an average annual return of 10.63%. Currently, KLA has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion.

KLA's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

If you had invested $100 in KLA you would have approximately $779.77 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

