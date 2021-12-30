 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Innovative Industrial 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2021 9:50am   Comments
Share:
Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 53.17% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In IIPR: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 5.35 shares of Innovative Industrial at the time with $100. This investment in IIPR would have produced an average annual return of 69.39%. Currently, Innovative Industrial has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion.

Innovative Industrial's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $1,394.44 today based on a price of $262.13 for IIPR at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

