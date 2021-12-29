 Skip to main content

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2021 9:56am   Comments
If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.81% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In UNP: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 66.67 shares of Union Pacific at the time with $1,000. This investment in UNP would have produced an average annual return of 15.09%. Currently, Union Pacific has a market capitalization of $160.29 billion.

Union Pacific's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

If you had invested $1,000 in Union Pacific you would have approximately $16,615.33 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

