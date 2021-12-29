 Skip to main content

Market Overview

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2021 9:55am   Comments
DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 22.12% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In DXCM: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 101.21 shares of DexCom at the time with $1,000. This investment in DXCM would have produced an average annual return of 30.55%. Currently, DexCom has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion.

DexCom's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $54,006.07 today based on a price of $529.50 for DXCM at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

