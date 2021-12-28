 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Ulta Beauty 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2021 10:20am   Comments
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.19% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In ULTA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.56 shares of Ulta Beauty at the time with $100. This investment in ULTA would have produced an average annual return of 20.31%. Currently, Ulta Beauty has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion.

Ulta Beauty's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Ulta Beauty you would have approximately $635.10 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News Dividends

