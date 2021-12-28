Here's How Much $100 Invested In CRISPR Therapeutics 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.69% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In CRSP: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 4.94 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics at the time with $100. This investment in CRSP would have produced an average annual return of 27.89%. Currently, CRISPR Therapeutics has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion.

CRISPR Therapeutics's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

If you had invested $100 in CRISPR Therapeutics you would have approximately $379.96 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.