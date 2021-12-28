 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much $100 Invested In CRISPR Therapeutics 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2021 10:19am   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much $100 Invested In CRISPR Therapeutics 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.69% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In CRSP: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 4.94 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics at the time with $100. This investment in CRSP would have produced an average annual return of 27.89%. Currently, CRISPR Therapeutics has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion.

CRISPR Therapeutics's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in CRISPR Therapeutics you would have approximately $379.96 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CRSP)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 7, 2021
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Chegg, Bristol-Myers Squibb And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com