 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Intuit 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2021 9:54am   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Intuit 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 14.4% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In INTU: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.91 shares of Intuit at the time with $100. This investment in INTU would have produced an average annual return of 28.39%. Currently, Intuit has a market capitalization of $180.01 billion.

Intuit's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $1,217.12 today based on a price of $635.71 for INTU at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (INTU)

Intuit Whale Trades For December 20
Looking At Intuit's Recent Whale Trades
Fintech Focus For December 16, 2021
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Intuit
Why Intuit Shares Are Trading Lower Today
52 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com