Here's How Much $100 Invested In Crocs 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2021 9:54am   Comments
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Crocs 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.86% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In CROX: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 4.55 shares of Crocs at the time with $100. This investment in CROX would have produced an average annual return of 12.24%. Currently, Crocs has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion.

Crocs's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Crocs you would have approximately $565.00 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

